Giga-tronics (GIGA) and Cohu (COHU) Critical Review

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) and Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Giga-tronics and Cohu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Giga-tronics $9.80 million 0.29 -$3.10 million N/A N/A Cohu $352.70 million 1.85 $32.84 million $1.34 11.99

Cohu has higher revenue and earnings than Giga-tronics.

Risk & Volatility

Giga-tronics has a beta of 0.98, indicating that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cohu has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Giga-tronics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.2% of Cohu shares are held by institutional investors. 12.9% of Giga-tronics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Cohu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Giga-tronics and Cohu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Giga-tronics -11.78% N/A -23.97% Cohu 8.62% 13.46% 9.39%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Giga-tronics and Cohu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Giga-tronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Cohu 0 0 4 0 3.00

Cohu has a consensus price target of $29.33, indicating a potential upside of 82.53%. Given Cohu’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cohu is more favorable than Giga-tronics.

Dividends

Cohu pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Giga-tronics does not pay a dividend. Cohu pays out 17.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Cohu beats Giga-tronics on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Giga-tronics Company Profile

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices. The Giga-tronics Division segment designs, manufactures, and markets a modular microwave test products primarily for testing RADAR and electronic warfare equipment of the defense electronics market. This segment serves prime defense contractors, the armed services, and research institutes. Giga-tronics Incorporated was founded in 1980 and is based in Dublin, California.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and servicing of semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, and thermal sub-systems for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors worldwide. It offers pick-and-place handlers; thermal handler for microprocessors, graphics processors, and other integrated circuits; pick-and-place platform for fabless and outsourced semiconductor assembly and test customers, as well as for integrated device manufacturers; a platform for assembly automation; gravity-feed and test-in-strip handlers; and turret handler for testing and inspection of integrated circuits, LEDs, and discrete devices. The company also provides MEMS test modules that generate physical stimuli for testing of sensor integrated circuits; thermal sub-systems that offer temperature control of the integrated circuit during the testing process; contactor solutions; spares; and a range of device dedication kits that enable handlers to process various semiconductor packages. Cohu, Inc. markets its products through direct sales force and independent sales representatives. The company was formerly known as Cohu Electronics, Inc. and changed its name to Cohu, Inc. in 1972. Cohu, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Poway, California.

