Gladstone Capital Target of Unusually High Options Trading (GLAD)

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 880 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,233% compared to the typical daily volume of 66 put options.

In other Gladstone Capital news, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.71 per share, with a total value of $87,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Robert L. Marcotte bought 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 460,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,832,108.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 22,582 shares of company stock worth $192,077 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLAD. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Novare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 37.0% during the third quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 32,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 18.5% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 5.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 100,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 69.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,304 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 46,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

GLAD stock opened at $7.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $213.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.98.

Gladstone Capital (NASDAQ:GLAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 19th. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Gladstone Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. National Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Gladstone Capital in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gladstone Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a private equity and a venture capital fund specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, debt investments in senior loans, second lien loans, senior subordinated loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

