GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Given a GBX 1,700 Price Target at UBS Group

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) received a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) target price from UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GSK. Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,900 ($24.83) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,600 ($20.91) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Bank of America set a GBX 1,635 ($21.36) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a GBX 1,520 ($19.86) price target on shares of GlaxoSmithKline and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,530.34 ($20.00).

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock opened at GBX 1,491.60 ($19.49) on Wednesday. GlaxoSmithKline has a 1 year low of GBX 1,235.20 ($16.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,724.50 ($22.53).

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

