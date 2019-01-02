Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $294,000 Stake in Globus Medical Inc (GMED)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical Inc (NYSE:GMED) by 56.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,187 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the second quarter worth $125,000. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $131,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $161,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $207,000. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMED opened at $43.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. Globus Medical Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $57.83.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The medical device company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.47 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globus Medical Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GMED shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Oppenheimer set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Globus Medical and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Leerink Swann increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.71.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of musculoskeletal implants that promote healing in patients with spine disorders. The company offers products that address an array of spinal pathologies, anatomies, and surgical approaches. Its fusion products include a range of implant and surgical approach options to treat degenerative, deformity, tumor, and trauma conditions along the spine from the occiput to the sacrum.

