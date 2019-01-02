Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $329,000 Stake in LHC Group, Inc. (LHCG)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 1,152.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,206 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LHCG. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in LHC Group by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,506 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,210,000 after buying an additional 18,694 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in LHC Group by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LHC Group by 360.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in LHC Group by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,202 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $16,537,000 after buying an additional 80,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

In other LHC Group news, CEO Keith G. Myers sold 75,000 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $7,755,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 5,239 shares of LHC Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $551,457.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,031 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,172. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LHCG opened at $93.88 on Wednesday. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.65 and a one year high of $107.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.77.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.23% and a net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $507.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 88.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LHC Group, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on LHC Group to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Bank of America set a $119.00 target price on LHC Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.77.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

