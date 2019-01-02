Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 996 Shares of Xylem Inc (XYL)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 996 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Xylem were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Xylem by 18.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,644,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,249,498,000 after buying an additional 2,435,404 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xylem by 8.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,721,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,398,000 after buying an additional 207,898 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Xylem by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,083,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,396,000 after buying an additional 77,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Xylem by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,175,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,238,000 after buying an additional 354,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in Xylem by 0.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,118,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,372,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XYL shares. Raymond James started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Xylem in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.64.

Shares of NYSE:XYL opened at $66.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. Xylem Inc has a 52-week low of $60.65 and a 52-week high of $82.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xylem Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 1st were given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 31st. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.00%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and service of engineered solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps, and controls and systems, as well as filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation, treatment, and testing of water and wastewater applications.

