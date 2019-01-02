Global Eagle Entertainment (ENT) versus China Teletech (CNCT) Head to Head Comparison

China Teletech (OTCMKTS:CNCT) and Global Eagle Entertainment (NASDAQ:ENT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for China Teletech and Global Eagle Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Teletech 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Eagle Entertainment 0 2 0 0 2.00

Global Eagle Entertainment has a consensus price target of $0.20, indicating a potential downside of 91.03%. Given Global Eagle Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Global Eagle Entertainment is more favorable than China Teletech.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.9% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Global Eagle Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares China Teletech and Global Eagle Entertainment’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Teletech $1.48 billion 0.00 -$230,000.00 N/A N/A Global Eagle Entertainment $619.47 million 0.33 -$357.11 million ($1.97) -1.13

China Teletech has higher revenue and earnings than Global Eagle Entertainment.

Volatility & Risk

China Teletech has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Eagle Entertainment has a beta of 1.35, meaning that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares China Teletech and Global Eagle Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Teletech N/A N/A N/A Global Eagle Entertainment -40.53% N/A -18.15%

Summary

Global Eagle Entertainment beats China Teletech on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Teletech

China Teletech Holding, Inc. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of lithium-ion polymer batteries, micro batteries, and smart cards. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Guangzhou, China.

About Global Eagle Entertainment

Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. provides content, connectivity, and digital media solutions for travel industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Media & Content and Connectivity. The Media & Content buys, produces, manages, distributes, and provides post-production services and wholly-owned and licensed media content, video and music programming, advertising, applications, and video games for and to the airline, maritime, and other away from home non-theatrical markets. This segment also offers value-added services, such as selection, purchase, production, customer support, software development, creative services, and technical editing and curating of media content in connection with the integration and servicing of entertainment programs. The Connectivity segment provides satellite-based connectivity services to enterprise and government customers in the aviation, maritime, and land vertical markets. This segment offers satellite-based Internet access and Internet-enabled live television, on-demand content, and texting services, as well as e-commerce, travel-related information, and backhaul solutions. It also sells and leases equipment that enables satellite-based services to operate on aircraft; and connectivity-enabled solutions for advertising, operational performance management, and analytics. Global Eagle Entertainment Inc. is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

