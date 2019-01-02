Global Ship Lease (GSL) Bonds Trading 1.5% Higher

An issue of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) bonds rose 1.5% against their face value during trading on Monday. The debt issue has a 9.875% coupon and will mature on November 15, 2022. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $96.50. Price changes in a company’s bonds in credit markets often anticipate parallel changes in its stock price.

Global Ship Lease stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.63. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,193. Global Ship Lease Inc has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Get Global Ship Lease alerts:

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The shipping company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. Global Ship Lease had a positive return on equity of 6.42% and a negative net margin of 59.00%. The company had revenue of $35.86 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Ship Lease stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease Inc (NYSE:GSL) by 163.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 301,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 187,138 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned 0.55% of Global Ship Lease worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/global-ship-lease-gsl-bonds-trading-1-5-higher.html.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Global Ship Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Ship Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.