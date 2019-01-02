Goldman Sachs Group (GS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Monday.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Goldman have underperformed the industry over the past three months. Yet, the company boasts an impressive earnings surprise history, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company’s well-diversified business and focus to capitalize on growth opportunities through strategic moves along with cost-control efforts will continue to strengthen the overall business. Also, its focus on digitization initiatives bode well for long-term. Nevertheless, declining revenues from Institutional Client Services division remain hindrance to the bottom-line expansion. Notably, Goldman has been entangled in the recent heightened scandal related to the multibillion-dollar 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB), which is a major concern.”

GS has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $305.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $261.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.77.

GS opened at $167.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $60.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Group has a fifty-two week low of $151.70 and a fifty-two week high of $275.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 14.10%. Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group will post 25.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total value of $2,606,002.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,864,000 after acquiring an additional 307,849 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 24,669,387 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,531,864,000 after acquiring an additional 307,849 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,736,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,631,807,000 after acquiring an additional 360,264 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,110.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,882,975 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,094,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,662,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,645,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $817,519,000 after acquiring an additional 243,800 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

