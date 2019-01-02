Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GS) Shares Sold by Tortoise Investment Management LLC

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 13.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 18.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,111 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 3.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 68,735 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $280.00 to $225.00 in a report on Friday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $260.77.

Shares of GS stock opened at $167.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $275.31.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The investment management company reported $6.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.38 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 16.68%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 25.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.19%.

In other Goldman Sachs Group news, VP Gregory K. Palm sold 16,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.41, for a total transaction of $2,606,002.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

