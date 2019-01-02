Golfcoin Reaches Market Cap of $69,611.00 (GOLF)

Golfcoin (CURRENCY:GOLF) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 2nd. In the last week, Golfcoin has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Golfcoin has a market cap of $69,611.00 and $0.00 worth of Golfcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golfcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Golfcoin

Golfcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256D hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Golfcoin’s total supply is 1,771,743,529 coins. Golfcoin’s official Twitter account is @golfcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Golfcoin’s official website is www.golfcoin.cc.

Buying and Selling Golfcoin

Golfcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golfcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golfcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golfcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

