Goodomy (GOOD) Trading Up 33.6% Over Last 7 Days

Goodomy (CURRENCY:GOOD) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 2nd. One Goodomy token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goodomy has a total market cap of $501,851.00 and $0.00 worth of Goodomy was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Goodomy has traded up 33.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nectar (NEC) traded up 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00007393 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00020438 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00235023 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00014564 BTC.

ToaCoin (TOA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000030 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000047 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Goodomy Profile

Goodomy (CRYPTO:GOOD) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 21st, 2014. Goodomy’s total supply is 888,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 620,508,777 tokens. Goodomy’s official website is goodomy.com. Goodomy’s official Twitter account is @GoodKarmaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Goodomy

Goodomy can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goodomy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goodomy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goodomy using one of the exchanges listed above.

