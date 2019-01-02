Graphic Packaging Holding (GPK) Receives $17.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.36.

GPK has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Graphic Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Vertical Research set a $18.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a $15.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 25th.

Shares of NYSE:GPK traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 53,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,677,838. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Graphic Packaging has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Graphic Packaging’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

In other Graphic Packaging news, Director Larry M. Venturelli purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $264,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,245.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 27,079,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,378,000 after buying an additional 376,678 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,079,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,378,000 after buying an additional 376,678 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 2.0% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 251,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 4,860 shares during the period. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $4,822,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Graphic Packaging by 6.8% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 566,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the period.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides paper-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK) and coated recycled paperboard (CRB) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging folding cartons primarily to consumer packaged goods companies.

