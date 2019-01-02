Greif, Inc. (GEF) Stake Lifted by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,047 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.55% of Greif worth $14,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GEF. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 57.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after acquiring an additional 19,417 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $370,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 32.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,027 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its holdings in shares of Greif by 966.6% in the second quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 144,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,656,000 after acquiring an additional 131,192 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Greif in the second quarter worth $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

GEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Greif from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Greif from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Greif from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered Greif from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Greif presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $43.21.

NYSE:GEF opened at $37.11 on Wednesday. Greif, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $62.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Greif had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $987.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Greif, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.86%.

In related news, CEO Peter G. Watson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.26 per share, with a total value of $332,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,204.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates in four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

