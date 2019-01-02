Griffin Mining (GFM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $83.50

Griffin Mining Ltd (LON:GFM) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 83.50 ($1.09) and last traded at GBX 84.50 ($1.10), with a volume of 226833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86 ($1.12).

In other Griffin Mining news, insider Adam Usdan bought 50,000 shares of Griffin Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £46,000 ($60,107.15).

About Griffin Mining (LON:GFM)

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

