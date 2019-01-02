GRIFOLS S A/S (GRFS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on GRIFOLS S A/S from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 25th. BidaskClub raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. Finally, Santander raised GRIFOLS S A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $333,000. Opus Point Partners Management LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter. Opus Point Partners Management LLC now owns 16,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 18,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,539 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 2nd quarter worth about $438,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S during the 3rd quarter worth about $438,000. 20.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GRFS traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. The company had a trading volume of 141,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,792. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $25.18. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2283 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is an increase from GRIFOLS S A/S’s previous special dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 30th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.82%.

GRIFOLS S A/S Company Profile

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes biological medicines on plasma derived proteins in the United States, Canada, Spain, rest of the European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others.

