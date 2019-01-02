GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes Position in ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ORBCOMM by 6.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,888,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $63,953,000 after acquiring an additional 378,305 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ORBCOMM by 138.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,670,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,142,000 after acquiring an additional 969,278 shares during the last quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in ORBCOMM by 3.9% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,469,949 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,964,000 after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in ORBCOMM during the third quarter worth about $12,674,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in ORBCOMM by 8.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 79,557 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORBC opened at $8.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $648.44 million, a PE ratio of -9.83 and a beta of 1.08. ORBCOMM Inc has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $11.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $71.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.37 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 9.84% and a negative return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

In other news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total value of $47,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 925,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,781,144.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

ORBCOMM Profile

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

