GT Gold (GTT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

GT Gold Corp (CVE:GTT) rose 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.67. Approximately 132,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 487,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.61.

GTT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie set a C$6.00 target price on GT Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Pi Financial set a C$3.70 target price on GT Gold and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st.

In other GT Gold news, Director Taj Singh sold 37,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.80, for a total transaction of C$67,341.60.

GT Gold Company Profile (CVE:GTT)

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Canada. It also explores for silver and copper. The company's flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 43,178 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

