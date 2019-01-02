Habit Restaurants Inc (HABT) Receives $15.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Habit Restaurants Inc (NASDAQ:HABT) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

HABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price target on shares of Habit Restaurants to $16.00 in a report on Friday, October 5th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Habit Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 13th. BidaskClub cut shares of Habit Restaurants from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Habit Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Habit Restaurants from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ HABT traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.22. The company had a trading volume of 25,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,327. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $273.50 million, a PE ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.20. Habit Restaurants has a 52 week low of $8.10 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Habit Restaurants (NASDAQ:HABT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.43 million. Habit Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Habit Restaurants will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 18.2% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 102,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,801 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 4.2% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,096,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,490,000 after acquiring an additional 44,374 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Habit Restaurants in the third quarter worth about $2,569,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Habit Restaurants by 412.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 79,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 63,811 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Habit Restaurants by 39.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,244,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,856,000 after buying an additional 352,600 shares during the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Habit Restaurants Company Profile

The Habit Restaurants, Inc, a holding company, operates and franchises fast casual restaurants under The Habit Burger Grill name. It specializes in offering made-to-order char-grilled burgers and sandwiches featuring choice tri-tip steak, grilled chicken, and sushi-grade tuna cooked over an open flame; and salads, as well as sides, shakes, and malts.

