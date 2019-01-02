Head-To-Head Analysis: IMPINJ (PI) and Orbit International (ORBT)

IMPINJ (NASDAQ:PI) and Orbit International (OTCMKTS:ORBT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Volatility & Risk

IMPINJ has a beta of 2.57, meaning that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orbit International has a beta of 0.05, meaning that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares IMPINJ and Orbit International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMPINJ -33.58% -20.18% -14.43% Orbit International 10.37% 14.93% 13.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMPINJ and Orbit International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMPINJ $125.30 million 2.55 -$17.32 million ($0.29) -51.38 Orbit International $20.85 million 0.95 $1.79 million N/A N/A

Orbit International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than IMPINJ.

Dividends

Orbit International pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. IMPINJ does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for IMPINJ and Orbit International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMPINJ 0 4 2 0 2.33 Orbit International 0 0 0 0 N/A

IMPINJ presently has a consensus price target of $19.75, indicating a potential upside of 32.55%. Given IMPINJ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe IMPINJ is more favorable than Orbit International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.5% of IMPINJ shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.0% of IMPINJ shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Orbit International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IMPINJ beats Orbit International on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

IMPINJ Company Profile

Impinj, Inc. operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to everyday items by delivering each item's unique identity, location, and authenticity to business and consumer applications. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs) product, a miniature radios-on-a-chip, which attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity layer that comprises readers, gateways, and reader ICs to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage endpoints via RAIN, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs. Its platform also consists of software layer that comprises ItemSense, an operating system for platform. In addition, the company's platform connects everyday items, such as apparel, medical supplies, automobile parts, drivers' licenses, food, and luggage to consumer and business applications, including inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking, and item authentication, as well as delivers real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. It primarily serves retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, airline, automotive, industrial and manufacturing, consumer experience, food, datacenter, travel, banking, and linen and uniform tracking sectors through distributors, system integrators, value-added resellers, and software solution partners in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Impinj, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Orbit International Company Profile

Orbit International Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components and subsystems, and commercial and custom power units for prime contractors, government procurement agencies, and research and development laboratories in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Group and Power Group. The Electronics Group segment engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of customized electronic components and subsystems. This segment also designs and manufactures below-deck control products for naval combat systems and gun weapon systems; and provides systems integration, production engineering, integrated logistics support, and documentation control for leading defense industry prime contractors and U.S. Department of Defense procurement agencies, as well as foreign naval programs. This segment's principal products include remote control units, intercommunication panels, displays, keyboards, keypads and pointing devices, operator control trays, command display units, and gun weapons system products. The Power Group segment designs and manufactures commercial power units, AC power, frequency converters, uninterruptible power supplies, and commercial-off-the-shelf power solutions, as well as the electronic products for measurement and display. The company was formerly known as Orbit Instrument Corp. and changed its name to Orbit International Corp. in July 1991. Orbit International Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, New York.

