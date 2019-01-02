Head-To-Head Analysis: Sigma Labs (SGLB) vs. Trans-Lux (TNLX)

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Trans-Lux (OTCMKTS:TNLX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Get Sigma Labs alerts:

Sigma Labs has a beta of -1.1, meaning that its stock price is 210% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Trans-Lux has a beta of -0.21, meaning that its stock price is 121% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Labs and Trans-Lux’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs $640,000.00 21.07 -$4.57 million ($1.04) -1.49 Trans-Lux $24.44 million 0.07 -$2.84 million N/A N/A

Trans-Lux has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Labs.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sigma Labs and Trans-Lux, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 Trans-Lux 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.3% of Sigma Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Trans-Lux shares are held by institutional investors. 9.6% of Sigma Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 37.8% of Trans-Lux shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Labs and Trans-Lux’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs -1,194.04% -179.11% -152.58% Trans-Lux -23.55% N/A -32.69%

Summary

Trans-Lux beats Sigma Labs on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Trans-Lux Company Profile

Trans-Lux Corporation designs, manufactures, and supplies digital signage display solutions, fixed digit scoreboards, and LED lighting fixtures and lamps. The company operates in two segments, Digital Product Sales, and Digital Product Lease and Maintenance. The Digital Product Sales segment sells indoor and outdoor digital product signage and LED lighting solutions. The Digital Product Lease and Maintenance segment is involved in the lease and maintenance of indoor and outdoor digital product signage. The company offers LED display systems for use by sports arenas and stadiums; financial institutions, including brokerage firms, banks, energy companies, insurance companies, and mutual fund companies; educational institutions; outdoor advertising companies; corporate and government communication centers; retail outlets; casinos, racetracks, and other gaming establishments; airports, train stations, bus terminals, and other transportation facilities; movie theatres; and health maintenance organizations, as well as in various other applications. It also provides LED lighting solutions; and turnkey installation and support services. The company markets its products through direct sales representatives and a network of independent dealers and distributors in the United States and Canada; and internal sales people and independent distributors in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Africa, the Far East, and Australia. Trans-Lux Corporation was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sigma Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sigma Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.