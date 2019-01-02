Head to Head Comparison: PetroChina (PTR) and Whiting USA Trust II (WHZT)

PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) and Whiting USA Trust II (OTCMKTS:WHZT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares PetroChina and Whiting USA Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetroChina $298.35 billion 0.37 $3.37 billion $1.78 33.94 Whiting USA Trust II $44.81 million 0.65 $5.81 million N/A N/A

PetroChina has higher revenue and earnings than Whiting USA Trust II.

Volatility & Risk

PetroChina has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Whiting USA Trust II has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for PetroChina and Whiting USA Trust II, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetroChina 0 3 5 0 2.63 Whiting USA Trust II 0 0 0 0 N/A

PetroChina presently has a consensus price target of $94.35, suggesting a potential upside of 56.15%. Given PetroChina’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe PetroChina is more favorable than Whiting USA Trust II.

Profitability

This table compares PetroChina and Whiting USA Trust II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetroChina 2.35% 3.84% 2.21% Whiting USA Trust II 26.61% 90.41% 88.91%

Dividends

PetroChina pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Whiting USA Trust II pays an annual dividend of $0.91 per share and has a dividend yield of 57.6%. PetroChina pays out 96.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.3% of PetroChina shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Whiting USA Trust II beats PetroChina on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

PetroChina Company Profile

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. The Refining and Chemicals segment refines crude oil and petroleum products; produces and markets primary petrochemical products, derivative petrochemical products, and other chemical products. The Marketing segment is involved in marketing of refined products and trading business. The Natural Gas and Pipeline segment engages in the transmission of natural gas, crude oil, and refined products; and sale of natural gas. As of December 31, 2017, the company had a total length of 82,374 km, including 51,315 km of natural gas pipelines, 19,670 km of crude oil pipelines, and 11,389 km of refined product pipelines. It is also involved in the exploration, development, and production of oil sands and coalbed methane; trading of crude oil and petrochemical products; storage, chemical engineering, storage facilities, service station, and transportation facilities and related businesses; import and export of goods and technology; and import and export agency business, as well as provision of technology promotion, professional contractor, and main contractor services. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. PetroChina Company Limited is a subsidiary of China National Petroleum Corporation.

Whiting USA Trust II Company Profile

Whiting USA Trust II holds a term net profits interest in the oil and gas producing properties located in the Permian Basin, Rocky Mountains, Gulf Coast, and Mid-Continent regions. As of December 31, 2017, its oil and gas properties included interests in approximately 376.7 net producing oil and natural gas wells located in 47 predominately mature fields with established production profiles in 10 states. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas. Whiting USA Trust II is a subsidiary of Whiting Petroleum Corporation.

