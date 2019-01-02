Head to Head Review: Yuhe International (YUII) and Industrias Bachoco (IBA)

Yuhe International (OTCMKTS:YUII) and Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Yuhe International and Industrias Bachoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A Industrias Bachoco 7.35% 11.99% 8.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Yuhe International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Industrias Bachoco shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yuhe International and Industrias Bachoco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yuhe International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Industrias Bachoco $2.95 billion 0.67 $262.25 million $4.93 8.02

Industrias Bachoco has higher revenue and earnings than Yuhe International.

Volatility and Risk

Yuhe International has a beta of 4.33, indicating that its share price is 333% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Industrias Bachoco has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Industrias Bachoco pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Yuhe International does not pay a dividend. Industrias Bachoco pays out 17.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Yuhe International and Industrias Bachoco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yuhe International 0 0 0 0 N/A Industrias Bachoco 0 1 0 0 2.00

Summary

Industrias Bachoco beats Yuhe International on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yuhe International

Yuhe International, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in supplying day-old chickens raised for meat production or broilers in the People's Republic of China. It purchases baby parent breeding stocks from primary breeder farms, raises them for hatching eggs, and sells live day-old broilers. The company also supplies chicken feed stock. The company has 43 breeder farms with 28 in operation and 3 hatcheries with a total annual capacity of 3.15 million sets of breeders and 160 hatchers. It serves integrated chicken companies, broiler raising companies, and individual broiler raisers through third party distributors. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Weifang, the People's Republic of China.

About Industrias Bachoco

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. It primarily engages in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products. The company also produces and distributes chicken, turkey, and beef value-added products, as well as medicines and vaccines for animal consumption; provides administrative and operating services; and elaborates and commercializes balanced animal feed and pet treats. It sells its products through wholesalers and retailers, as well as directly to supermarkets and food-service operators. The company was founded in 1952 and is headquartered in Celaya, Mexico. Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Robinson Bours Family Trust.

