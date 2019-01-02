Healthcare Trust Of America (HTA) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE: HTA) in the last few weeks:

12/28/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/25/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/19/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

12/13/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

12/13/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

12/6/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

12/6/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating.

11/30/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/21/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

11/13/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

11/13/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $32.00 price target on the stock.

11/3/2018 – Healthcare Trust Of America was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

Healthcare Trust Of America stock opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a fifty-two week low of $24.06 and a fifty-two week high of $30.11.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.85 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 7.31%. Equities analysts forecast that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s dividend payout ratio is 76.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after acquiring an additional 460,446 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 29,456,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $785,594,000 after acquiring an additional 460,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,959,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $403,314,000 after acquiring an additional 625,147 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,326,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,400,000 after acquiring an additional 70,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,180,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603,289 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

