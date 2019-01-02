Heat Biologics (HTBX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,941,508 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 835% from the previous session’s volume of 207,557 shares.The stock last traded at $1.06 and had previously closed at $0.98.

A number of analysts have commented on HTBX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Heat Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. HC Wainwright set a $6.00 target price on Heat Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 16th.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 million. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 94.53% and a negative net margin of 331.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heat Biologics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTBX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Heat Biologics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 798,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 136,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heat Biologics in the second quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors own 4.46% of the company’s stock.

Heat Biologics Company Profile (NASDAQ:HTBX)

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing approaches to activate and co-stimulate a patient's immune system against cancer in the United States. The company's T-cell activating platform (TCAP) produces therapies designed to turn immunologically cold tumors hot and be administered in combination with checkpoint inhibitors and other immuno-modulators to enhance clinical effectiveness.

