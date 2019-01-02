Heico (HEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Heico (NYSE:HEI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday. The firm currently has a $87.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HEICO Corp's share price outperformed its industry in the past 12 months. Increased demand for new products ranging from aftermarket replacement parts to repair and overhaul parts along with services product lines have been fueling organic growth. Its operational performance also exhibits solid inorganic growth history, thanks to the disciplined acquisition strategy followed by the company. A strong balance sheet and cash flow generation capacity also provides the company financial flexibility in matters of incremental dividend and earnings accretive acquisitions. However, intense competition may harm the company’s business operations. HEICO Corp. is subject to interest rate risk in connection with the issuance of debt. With the current U.S. economy being in favor of expanding interest rate, the credit market may not turn out to be much favorable for HEICO Corp.”

Shares of HEI traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.21. 11,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.60. Heico has a 1 year low of $58.36 and a 1 year high of $94.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 42.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.90.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 17th. The aerospace company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Heico had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.58%. The firm had revenue of $477.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Heico will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heico news, insider Victor H. Mendelson bought 1,311 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.21 per share, with a total value of $115,643.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Culligan bought 1,312 shares of Heico stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.21 per share, for a total transaction of $115,731.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heico during the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its stake in Heico by 24.2% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 34,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in Heico in the third quarter worth $941,000. Cynosure Advisors LLC grew its stake in Heico by 25.0% in the second quarter. Cynosure Advisors LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Heico by 40.0% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 23,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. 26.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government.

