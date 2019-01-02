Henry Schein (HSIC) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) was downgraded by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Saturday, October 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones lowered shares of Henry Schein from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.47.

HSIC opened at $78.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. Henry Schein has a 1-year low of $62.56 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 20.40%. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 13th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David Mckinley sold 8,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total transaction of $738,655.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,037,425.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven Paladino sold 21,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $1,901,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,856 shares of company stock valued at $9,222,275 in the last quarter. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. McAdam LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Whitener Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $160,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, animal health clinics, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

