Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (HCCI) Holdings Trimmed by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 581,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.52% of Heritage-Crystal Clean worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 2nd quarter worth about $480,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 35,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 768,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,443,000 after purchasing an additional 77,173 shares during the last quarter. 61.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Ellie Bruce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $106,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,055. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carmine Falcone sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $183,166. 8.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HCCI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock opened at $23.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $530.38 million, a PE ratio of 29.13, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.60. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $99.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.20 million. Research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, and hazardous and non-hazardous containerized waste services to small and mid-sized customers in the vehicle maintenance and manufacturing services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

