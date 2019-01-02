HGL Ltd Plans Final Dividend of $0.02 (HNG)

HGL Ltd (ASX:HNG) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, January 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 7th.

ASX:HNG remained flat at $A$0.46 ($0.33) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81.

HGL Company Profile

HGL Limited imports and distributes branded products for specialist markets in Australia and internationally. It operates through Retail Marketing, Building Product, Personal Care, and Healthcare segments. The Retail Marketing segment provides standard and customized shelving product solutions to brand owners and retailers.

