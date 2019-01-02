Hillenbrand, Inc. (HI) Position Increased by Vanguard Group Inc

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,051,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224,967 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 9.71% of Hillenbrand worth $316,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 155,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 831,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,203,000 after purchasing an additional 12,935 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 65,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 625,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,718,000 after purchasing an additional 61,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Hillenbrand by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 718,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,885,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

HI stock opened at $37.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.22 and a 1 year high of $53.41.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. The firm had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.90 million. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 17th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.57%.

Hillenbrand Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

