Home Depot Inc (HD) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 0.6% of Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in Home Depot by 203.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

HD stock opened at $171.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $192.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.26. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $215.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.68.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $26.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.23 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 664.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 28th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.23%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Sunday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $204.00 price objective (down from $222.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.60.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 117,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.42, for a total transaction of $21,168,137.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 264,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,805,887.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel Kadre bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $177.48 per share, with a total value of $354,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,960. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 13,750 shares of company stock worth $2,401,470 and have sold 137,987 shares worth $24,769,526. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

