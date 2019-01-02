HomeBlockCoin Trading Down 2.1% This Week (HBC)

HomeBlockCoin (CURRENCY:HBC) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. One HomeBlockCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $30.77, $20.34, $13.86 and $10.36. During the last seven days, HomeBlockCoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. HomeBlockCoin has a total market cap of $14,323.00 and approximately $81.00 worth of HomeBlockCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007998 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00001950 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 30.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

HomeBlockCoin Coin Profile

HomeBlockCoin (CRYPTO:HBC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 3rd, 2017. HomeBlockCoin’s total supply is 9,529,146 coins and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 coins. The official website for HomeBlockCoin is www.homeblockcoin.com. HomeBlockCoin’s official Twitter account is @HomeBlockCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HomeBlockCoin is /r/HomeBlockCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HomeBlockCoin

HomeBlockCoin can be bought or sold on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HomeBlockCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HomeBlockCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HomeBlockCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

