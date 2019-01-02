Horizon Bancorp Inc Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (HBNC)

Horizon Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:HBNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, December 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd.

Horizon Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Horizon Bancorp has a payout ratio of 27.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Horizon Bancorp to earn $1.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.3%.

Shares of Horizon Bancorp stock opened at $15.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Horizon Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.79 and a twelve month high of $22.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.45 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). Horizon Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $42.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.43 million. Analysts forecast that Horizon Bancorp will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HBNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Horizon Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Horizon Bancorp from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In other news, President James D. Neff acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.25 per share, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Bancorp Company Profile

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company offers non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial, financial, agricultural, and commercial tax-exempt loans; and real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans.

