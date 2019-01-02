Howard E. Davis Sells 55,212 Shares of Transocean LTD (RIG) Stock

Transocean LTD (NYSE:RIG) CAO Howard E. Davis sold 55,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $392,005.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard E. Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

Transocean stock opened at $6.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.67 and a beta of 1.55. Transocean LTD has a 52-week low of $6.19 and a 52-week high of $14.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The offshore drilling services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $816.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Transocean LTD will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in Transocean by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 32,168,839 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $448,755,000 after buying an additional 18,121,494 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Transocean by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 14,492,927 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $202,176,000 after buying an additional 5,778,427 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 1,255.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,103,811 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $68,595,000 after buying an additional 4,727,168 shares in the last quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Transocean by 251.0% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 5,461,267 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $76,185,000 after buying an additional 3,905,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Transocean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,291,000. Institutional investors own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Transocean in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Transocean from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Transocean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.66.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. The company primarily offers deepwater and harsh environment drilling services. As of February 20, 2018, it owned or had partial ownership interests in, and operated 47 mobile offshore drilling units that consist of 27 ultra-deepwater floaters, 12 harsh environment floaters, 2 deepwater floaters, 6 midwater floaters, and 2 high-specification jackups.

