Humanscape One Day Trading Volume Reaches $45,348.00 (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 2nd. One Humanscape token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex, CPDAX and Bilaxy. In the last week, Humanscape has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Humanscape has a market capitalization of $5.04 million and $45,348.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00003014 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00026143 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.67 or 0.02385424 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00154877 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00206107 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026078 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00026053 BTC.

Humanscape Token Profile

Humanscape’s total supply is 125,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,982,403,899 tokens. The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Humanscape is medium.com/@humanscape_ico. Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Humanscape is humanscape.io.

Buying and Selling Humanscape

Humanscape can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, Bilaxy and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humanscape using one of the exchanges listed above.

