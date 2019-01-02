HyperStake (HYP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $119.00

HyperStake (CURRENCY:HYP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 1st. One HyperStake coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and BX Thailand. HyperStake has a market cap of $316,657.00 and approximately $119.00 worth of HyperStake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, HyperStake has traded down 25.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HyperStake Coin Profile

HyperStake is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 6th, 2014. HyperStake’s total supply is 1,376,719,887 coins. HyperStake’s official website is hyperstake.io. The official message board for HyperStake is forum.hyperstake.io. The Reddit community for HyperStake is /r/hyperstake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HyperStake’s official Twitter account is @hyperstake and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HyperStake Coin Trading

HyperStake can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperStake directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperStake should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperStake using one of the exchanges listed above.

