Ichor Holdings Ltd (ICHR) Position Raised by Rehmann Capital Advisory Group

Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Ichor Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 1,941.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,920 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,728 shares during the quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group’s holdings in Ichor were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $751,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Ichor by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 40,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $855,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in Ichor by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 486,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,329,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Ichor by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 51,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ICHR stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.36. The stock has a market cap of $372.50 million, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 2.83. Ichor Holdings Ltd has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $34.78.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.84 million. Ichor had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 35.38%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Ichor Holdings Ltd will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 price target on shares of Ichor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub cut shares of Ichor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Ichor from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.67.

In related news, CFO Jeff Andreson bought 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.90 per share, with a total value of $103,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc Haugen bought 5,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.68 per share, for a total transaction of $99,663.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Company Profile

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and South Korea. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

