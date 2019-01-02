Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stake Lowered by Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC

Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 17.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,437,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,270,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 20.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 108,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.19, for a total value of $14,502,393.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,777 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,798.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 58,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $7,806,601.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

ITW has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Friday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.13.

Shares of ITW opened at $126.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.21. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.75 and a 12 month high of $179.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/illinois-tool-works-inc-itw-stake-lowered-by-reynders-mcveigh-capital-management-llc.html.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Read More: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.