Illumina (ILMN) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

According to Zacks, “In the past six months, Illumina has outperformed its industry. The company has received regulatory approval for its next-generation sequencing (NGS) system — MiSeqDx in China. Illumina also released the S4 200 cycle kit for the NovaSeq platform in the quarter. Additionally, improving margins buoy optimism. Further, the company’s raised 2018 EPS guidance indicates that the company will deliver solid results in the quarters to come. On the flip side, seasonality in DTC functionality continues to dent Illumina’s microarray sales. Funding issues restrict growth. The company, which is currently a bit overvalued, is operating in a tough competitive landscape.”

Get Illumina alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ILMN. Barclays increased their target price on Illumina from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Illumina to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on shares of Illumina to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Illumina from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Illumina presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $299.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.46. Illumina has a 12 month low of $207.51 and a 12 month high of $372.61.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The life sciences company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.65 million. Illumina had a return on equity of 27.10% and a net margin of 21.09%. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Illumina will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.57, for a total transaction of $194,460.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,053.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.58, for a total transaction of $1,061,214.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 385,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,002,534.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,280 shares of company stock valued at $18,517,147 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illumina by 8.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 650 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 522,563 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $191,813,000 after acquiring an additional 9,952 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 10,833,784 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $3,976,649,000 after acquiring an additional 188,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 657,774 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $241,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,978 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic analysis. The company operates in two segments, Core Illumina and Consolidated VIEs. It offers sequencing by synthesis technology that provides researchers with various applications and the ability to sequence mammalian genomes; and arrays for a range of deoxyribonucleic acid and RNA analysis applications, including single nucleotide polymorphism genotyping, copy number variations analysis, gene expression analysis, and methylation analysis, as well as allow the detection of known genetic markers on a single array.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Illumina (ILMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.