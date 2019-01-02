Incodium Price Tops $0.0003 (INCO)

Incodium (CURRENCY:INCO) traded 25.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One Incodium token can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including BitMart and LATOKEN. Incodium has a total market cap of $0.00 and $151.00 worth of Incodium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Incodium has traded down 75.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Incodium Token Profile

Incodium’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Incodium is medium.com/@incodiummate. The official website for Incodium is incodium.io. Incodium’s official Twitter account is @Incodium_Daniel.

Incodium Token Trading

Incodium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incodium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incodium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incodium using one of the exchanges listed above.

