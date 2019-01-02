Influence Chain 24 Hour Volume Hits $97,430.00 (INC)

Influence Chain (CURRENCY:INC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 2nd. During the last seven days, Influence Chain has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Influence Chain token can now be purchased for about $0.0063 or 0.00000160 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, CoinTiger and Bit-Z. Influence Chain has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $97,430.00 worth of Influence Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00057755 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006379 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 303.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000471 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Influence Chain (INC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 7th, 2016. Influence Chain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Influence Chain’s official Twitter account is @InfluencerChain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Influence Chain is www.influencechain.org.

Influence Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, Bit-Z and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Influence Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Influence Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Influence Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

