InsaneCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $23.00 (INSN)

InsaneCoin (CURRENCY:INSN) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 2nd. One InsaneCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000059 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. InsaneCoin has a total market capitalization of $53,359.00 and $23.00 worth of InsaneCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, InsaneCoin has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.96 or 0.02125618 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008004 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Happycoin (HPC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00005900 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003650 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000654 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00001707 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin (INSN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 9th, 2016. InsaneCoin’s total supply is 23,137,850 coins. InsaneCoin’s official website is insane.network. InsaneCoin’s official Twitter account is @insanecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling InsaneCoin

InsaneCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as InsaneCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InsaneCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase InsaneCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

