Inseego Corp (INSG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $53.39 Million

Equities research analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to report sales of $53.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $51.38 million and the highest estimate coming in at $55.40 million. Inseego reported sales of $46.53 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Inseego will report full year sales of $199.80 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $197.80 million to $201.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.33 million, with estimates ranging from $224.96 million to $231.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.59 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, November 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Inseego in a research report on Monday, December 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.90.

In other Inseego news, Director Jeffrey Tuder sold 26,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,451.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 110,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Harbor Ltd. Golden bought 9,752,729 shares of Inseego stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,258,187.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,191 shares of company stock worth $569,966 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Inseego by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,047,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after acquiring an additional 31,469 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Inseego during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Inseego by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 451,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 80,400 shares during the last quarter. 25.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INSG stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.22. 1,152,157 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,492. The stock has a market cap of $304.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.28. Inseego has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $4.49.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.