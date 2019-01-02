Insider Buying: American Assets Trust, Inc (AAT) CEO Buys 10,805 Shares of Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,805 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.84 per share, for a total transaction of $430,471.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:AAT traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 235,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,079. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.26. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 1 year low of $30.62 and a 1 year high of $42.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $82.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.33 million. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 6.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 13th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 12th. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,654,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,797,000 after purchasing an additional 365,588 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 43.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 818,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,528,000 after acquiring an additional 246,856 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the second quarter valued at about $7,733,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 8.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 940,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,083,000 after acquiring an additional 76,419 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the third quarter valued at about $2,558,000. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of American Assets Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.40.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

