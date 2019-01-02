Insider Buying: AzurRx BioPharma Inc (AZRX) Director Purchases 9,000 Shares of Stock

AzurRx BioPharma Inc (NASDAQ:AZRX) Director Charles J. Casamento purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $12,690.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,665. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZRX traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. The stock had a trading volume of 6,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,181. AzurRx BioPharma Inc has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 66.3% in the second quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 137,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,697 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AzurRx BioPharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 413,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on AZRX shares. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer set a $6.00 price target on shares of AzurRx BioPharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AzurRx BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of AzurRx BioPharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc researches and develops non-systemic biologics for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal disorders. Its product pipeline consists of two therapeutic proteins under development, including MS1819, a yeast derived recombinant lipase, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency associated with chronic pancreatitis and cystic fibrosis; and AZX1101, an enzymatic combination of bacterial origin for the prevention of hospital-acquired infections and antibiotic-associated diarrhea.

