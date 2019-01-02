Insider Buying: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) CEO Buys 1,206 Shares of Stock

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) CEO Stephen E. Budorick acquired 1,206 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.74 per share, with a total value of $25,012.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,473,950.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE:OFC traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.94. The stock had a trading volume of 76,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,059. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $31.01.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The firm had revenue of $137.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.45 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 4.30%. Analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.25%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.19%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OFC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 22.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 381,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,065,000 after buying an additional 70,737 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 123.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 52,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 29,211 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 70,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,543,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,647,000 after buying an additional 187,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 3.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 444,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,871,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. 96.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OFC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Insider Buying: Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) CEO Buys 1,206 Shares of Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/01/02/insider-buying-corporate-office-properties-trust-ofc-ceo-buys-1206-shares-of-stock.html.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.