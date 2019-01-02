Insider Buying: McClatchy Co (MNI) Major Shareholder Purchases 5,000 Shares of Stock

McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) major shareholder Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $40,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Chatham Asset Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 5,000 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $40,550.00.

On Monday, December 31st, Chatham Asset Management, Llc purchased 10,000 shares of McClatchy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.12 per share, with a total value of $81,200.00.

MNI traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.61. 1,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,021. McClatchy Co has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $10.71.

McClatchy (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($1.99). The business had revenue of $191.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.40 million.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in McClatchy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of McClatchy Co (NYSEAMERICAN:MNI) by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.58% of McClatchy worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About McClatchy

The McClatchy Company provides news and advertising services in digital and print formats in the United States. Its publications include the Miami Herald, The Kansas City Star, The Sacramento Bee, The Charlotte Observer, The (Raleigh) News and Observer, The (Fort Worth) Star-Telegram, and The (Durham, NC) Herald-Sun.

