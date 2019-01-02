Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc (IRDM) COO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc (NASDAQ:IRDM) COO S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $65,835.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

S. Scott Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 31st, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.81, for a total value of $65,835.00.

On Monday, December 24th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total value of $59,570.00.

On Monday, December 17th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total value of $68,740.00.

On Monday, December 3rd, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $84,280.00.

On Monday, November 26th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total value of $79,135.00.

On Monday, November 19th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $75,285.00.

On Monday, November 12th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $71,575.00.

On Monday, November 5th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $72,345.00.

On Monday, October 29th, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total value of $66,360.00.

On Monday, October 22nd, S. Scott Smith sold 3,500 shares of Iridium Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.74, for a total value of $69,090.00.

NASDAQ IRDM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $18.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,012,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 886,193. Iridium Communications Inc has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $24.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 26.88% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.32 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $270,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Iridium Communications from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Northland Securities downgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.35.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s current principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, and Government.

