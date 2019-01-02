Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (MORN) Insider Sells 22,155 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) insider Joseph D. Mansueto sold 22,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total transaction of $2,430,846.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
MORN traded down $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $108.39. 4,600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 97,695. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $144.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82.
Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 18.50%. The firm had revenue of $261.30 million for the quarter.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MORN. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC grew its position in Morningstar by 14.3% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Morningstar by 7,880.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Morningstar by 221.2% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in Morningstar during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 40.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Morningstar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.
About Morningstar
Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It offers a line of data, research, and software tools on a range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.
