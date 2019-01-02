Insider Selling: Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (XERS) Insider Sells 15,720 Shares of Stock

Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:XERS) insider Steven Prestrelski sold 15,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $248,690.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ XERS traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. 49,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,986. The company has a current ratio of 16.55, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $27.98.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XERS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $0.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Xeris Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

XERS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Xeris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 920.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 255,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 230,064 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 920.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 255,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after purchasing an additional 230,064 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,833,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,231 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals by 1,477.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,933,000 after purchasing an additional 369,416 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Xeris Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.49% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ready-to-use injectable and infusible drug formulations. Its proprietary XeriSol and XeriJect formulation technologies allow for the subcutaneous and intramuscular delivery of highly-concentrated, ready-to-use formulations of peptides, proteins, antibodies, and small molecules using commercially available syringes, auto-injectors, multi-dose pens, and infusion pumps.

